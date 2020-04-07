Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Shanequel Craigmire

Shanequel Craigmire Obituary
Shanequel Craigmire

Knoxville - Shanequel Denise Craigmire, passed away suddenly at her home, April 2, 2020.

Shanequel was a life long resident of Knoxville, TN. Graduated from West High School.

Preceded in death by brother, Jarvis Craigmire; grandfathers, James Johnson, Fred Arthur Gregory Sr.; grandmother, Ora Lee Craigmire; aunt, Chenea Cody.

Shanequel is survived by son, De'Jauvis; daughter, Abella Craigmire; mother, Gail Johnson Debro; father, Jarvis Johnson; grandmother, Frances Hickey; a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Open visitation 11:00-12:00 p.m., Friday, funeral service 12:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Chapel, Minister Nicolsha Scott., Officiating. Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
