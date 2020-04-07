|
|
Shanequel Craigmire
Knoxville - Shanequel Denise Craigmire, passed away suddenly at her home, April 2, 2020.
Shanequel was a life long resident of Knoxville, TN. Graduated from West High School.
Preceded in death by brother, Jarvis Craigmire; grandfathers, James Johnson, Fred Arthur Gregory Sr.; grandmother, Ora Lee Craigmire; aunt, Chenea Cody.
Shanequel is survived by son, De'Jauvis; daughter, Abella Craigmire; mother, Gail Johnson Debro; father, Jarvis Johnson; grandmother, Frances Hickey; a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Open visitation 11:00-12:00 p.m., Friday, funeral service 12:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Chapel, Minister Nicolsha Scott., Officiating. Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020