Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Washington Pike
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Washington Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Carter Burkhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Carter Burkhart Obituary
Shannon Carter Burkhart

Knoxville - Shannon Burkhart- age 88, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. He was a member of Branville Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Tom's Foods. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lillian Burkhart; mother, Lena R. Burkhart; sisters, Mona and Margie; and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Jewell C. Burkhart; sons, Dennis (JoAnna) Burkhart and Darrell (Patsy) Burkhart Sr.; grandchildren, Missy (Anthony) Banks, Priscilla (Michael) Cupp, Darrell Burkhart Jr., and James Burkhart; and 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Travis (Bill) Beeler, and Mary Kate Foster; and brothers John, Robert, and David. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremiah Baker officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Union Cemetery Washington Pike for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now