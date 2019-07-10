|
Shannon Carter Burkhart
Knoxville - Shannon Burkhart- age 88, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. He was a member of Branville Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Tom's Foods. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lillian Burkhart; mother, Lena R. Burkhart; sisters, Mona and Margie; and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Jewell C. Burkhart; sons, Dennis (JoAnna) Burkhart and Darrell (Patsy) Burkhart Sr.; grandchildren, Missy (Anthony) Banks, Priscilla (Michael) Cupp, Darrell Burkhart Jr., and James Burkhart; and 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Travis (Bill) Beeler, and Mary Kate Foster; and brothers John, Robert, and David. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremiah Baker officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:45 AM at Union Cemetery Washington Pike for a 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019