Shannon Lanette Matthews
Shannon Lanette Matthews departed this life, March 7, 2020 at the age of 50 years old.
Graduate of Austin East School's class of 1988. She was loved by everyone.
Preceded in death by mother, Johnetta Matthews; father, Willie James Elder, Sr.; sister, Hattie Matthews; and nephew, Martese Matthews.
Survived by siblings: Sherry Matthews, Sonia (Garfield) Wilson, Willie James Elder, Jr., Tina Crawley, James and Janine Thompson; a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Family will receive friends, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020