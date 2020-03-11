Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Shannon Lanette Matthews

Shannon Lanette Matthews Obituary
Shannon Lanette Matthews

Shannon Lanette Matthews departed this life, March 7, 2020 at the age of 50 years old.

Graduate of Austin East School's class of 1988. She was loved by everyone.

Preceded in death by mother, Johnetta Matthews; father, Willie James Elder, Sr.; sister, Hattie Matthews; and nephew, Martese Matthews.

Survived by siblings: Sherry Matthews, Sonia (Garfield) Wilson, Willie James Elder, Jr., Tina Crawley, James and Janine Thompson; a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Family will receive friends, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
