Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Knoxville - Shannon Bearse Palmer, 45, joined his Heavenly Father, as well as his dad on August 14, 2019, at his home in Knoxville.

Preceded in death by David A. Palmer, father; Gloria Palmer, grandmother and Emil and Bernice LaVache, grandparents.

Shannon graduated from Samford University in Birmingham in 1996 and in March of 1997 began working with his father at Financial Concepts, Inc. Following the passing of his dad & business partner, Shannon excelled at continuing to serve his and dad's FCI family as well as carrying on the family business with pride, integrity and immense success. He was an avid and devoted sports fan-especially UT Football, albeit painfully difficult at times! But more than anything else he loved his children and his family with a generous, adoring, sacrificing devotion that was unparalleled. His infectious laugh, fierce loyalty, sound advice and even his sarcasm will be intensely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his mother Becky Hagler Palmer of Knoxville; grandfather Jack Palmer, Sr. of Fl; brother David Palmer, Jr. and daughters Emilie 19 and Davie 16 Palmer of Knoxville; brother Aaron and sister-in-law Jennifer Palmer of NJ; daughter, Sydney Palmer, 15 and son, Pierce Palmer, 13; previous wife and mother of their children, Sara Pitts Palmer of Knoxville; uncles and aunts, Gary and Marilyn Palmer of Ohio, Paul and Connie Palmer of Fl., Jack, Jr. and Sue Palmer of Fl.

Receiving of friends will be held Tues Aug 20, from 5-7PM at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside Services will be 11AM Wednesday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
