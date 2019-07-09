|
|
Shannon Sexton
Lenoir City - Shannon Edward Sexton - age 50 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly July 5, 2019. Shannon was of the Pentecostal faith. He was an avid gun collector, loved wildlife, and riding his ATV. Shannon was kind and compassionate.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Joe Sexton Sr; sister, Ida Mae Sexton; step brother, Roger Lee Sexton, and grandparents, Ollie and Edward Marshall.
Shannon is survived by mother, Bettie Sexton; brothers: Alvin Joe Sexton Jr. (Candie), Kevin Lee Sexton, Tim Sexton (Tina), Robert Ernest Sexton, and David Sexton (Aimee), sister, Caroline Michelle Stockett (Greg Ledbetter), along with step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday July 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12th in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019