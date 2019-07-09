Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Sexton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Sexton Obituary
Shannon Sexton

Lenoir City - Shannon Edward Sexton - age 50 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly July 5, 2019. Shannon was of the Pentecostal faith. He was an avid gun collector, loved wildlife, and riding his ATV. Shannon was kind and compassionate.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Joe Sexton Sr; sister, Ida Mae Sexton; step brother, Roger Lee Sexton, and grandparents, Ollie and Edward Marshall.

Shannon is survived by mother, Bettie Sexton; brothers: Alvin Joe Sexton Jr. (Candie), Kevin Lee Sexton, Tim Sexton (Tina), Robert Ernest Sexton, and David Sexton (Aimee), sister, Caroline Michelle Stockett (Greg Ledbetter), along with step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday July 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12th in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now