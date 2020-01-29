|
|
Sharmin Monroe Shoffner
Knoxville - Sharmin Monroe Shoffner, age 46, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was of the Christian faith and she loved music and her family most of all. She took care of everyone even if they weren't in her family. She was a fighter and provided to all those she loved. Sharmin is preceded in death by her father Bruce Monroe; and brother Richard Monroe. She is survived by her husband Troy Lee Shoffner; children Kristen Shoffner, Aaron Shoffner, and Alison Shoffner Smith; grandchildren Morgan Wooten, McKinley Wooten, Madison Wooten, Lainey Smith and Steven Smith; mother Helen Monroe; siblings Kimberly Easterday and Bobbie Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow with Steven Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00am at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020