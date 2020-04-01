|
|
Sharon Ann Dykes
Sharps Chapel - Sharon Ann Dykes - 68 of Sharps Chapel, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Sharon loved to quilt and make handmade crafts.
She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Lynch and niece, Marnie Graham. Sharon is survived by her husband, Warren Dykes; children, Todd (Rená) and Trevor Dykes; mother, Velma Lynch; sister, Kay (A. C.) Tolliver; and mother-in-law, Maggie Dykes.
The family will meet at Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Mika Long officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Sharon Dykes. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020