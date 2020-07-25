Sharon Annette Stancher
Knoxville - Sharon Annette Stancher, born August 15, 1956, age 63, of Knoxville, and formerly of Allen Park, Michigan, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Sharon was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of the ELCA. She was a woman of strong faith who always went above and beyond to lend a loving, helping hand. She graduated from Allen Park High School in 1974 and the Henry Ford School of Nursing in 1976. Sharon built her nursing career serving in the ICU and most recently served as a cardiac nurse at the UT Medical Center. She met her husband, John Stancher, when she was a nurse and he was a fourth-year medical student at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, MI. They got married on August 6, 1983. Sharon was an avid cyclist; loved hiking with her husband, and was a loving, "professional" Granny traveling between Tennessee and North Carolina to spend time with her grandkids. She was a wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother first most.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Hale, and her parents-in-law, Art and Marianne Stancher. She is survived by her beloved husband John Stancher; mother, Imogene Hale; daughter, Tracey Rissman; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Holly Rissman; daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Davin Henrik and Kristen and Patrick McFarland; grandchildren, Connor and Dylan Rissman, Eliana Grace and Everett Henrik, and Cam McFarland; brother and sister-in-law, David and Audrey Hale; siblings-in-law, Art and Beth Stancher and Patty Peterson; and her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care provided by the UT Medical Center, including the CVICU Team, the 6 East Team, the Palliative Care Team, and Drs. Branca, Wiseman, and Snell.
A private family service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastors Amy Figg Ley and John Tirro officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the UT Pastoral Care Department, 1924 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.