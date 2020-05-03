Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Artman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Artman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Artman Obituary
Sharon Artman

Kodak, TN - Sharon L. Artman, age 70 of Kodak, Tennessee passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Burchfield, father, Robert Artman, step-father, E.F. Burchfield. Sharon is survived by her partner, Carla Lester; brothers, Richard F. Burchfield (Diane) and Jeffrey Burchfield; sisters, Susan Artman, and Robin Lipka; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private ceremony for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Recycled Best Friends Dog Rescue, 4040 Forest Glen Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -