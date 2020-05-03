|
Sharon Artman
Kodak, TN - Sharon L. Artman, age 70 of Kodak, Tennessee passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marion Burchfield, father, Robert Artman, step-father, E.F. Burchfield. Sharon is survived by her partner, Carla Lester; brothers, Richard F. Burchfield (Diane) and Jeffrey Burchfield; sisters, Susan Artman, and Robin Lipka; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private ceremony for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Recycled Best Friends Dog Rescue, 4040 Forest Glen Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 4, 2020