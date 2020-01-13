|
|
Sharon Burnette
Strawberry Plains - Sharon Hickman Burnette, age 69, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Sharon was a member of Holston Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mike" Burnette; parents, Lowery and Gladys Hickman; sister, Lois Hickman; and parents-in-law, Earl and Stella Burnette. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Buford "Buddy" Burnette; son, Brad (Missy) Burnette; grandchildren, Jesse, Toby, Hilaeha, Athena Burnette; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (David) Whaley; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Burnette. Sharon will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Holston Memorial Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains with Rev. Johnny Mills officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday in Strawberry Plains Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020