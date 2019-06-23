Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Open Door Church
2806 Sherman St
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon D. "Nee Nee" McNair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon D. "Nee Nee" McNair Obituary
Sharon "Nee Nee" D. McNair

Knoxville - Sharon "Nee Nee" D. Waters- McNair, was born May 24, 1961 in Knoxville, TN. The anthem of the Heavenly host became sweeter, June 17, 2019 when The King of Glory decided it was time for her to be with the Lord.

Sharon was a graduate of Rule High school class of 1980 and Rice College class of 1989.

Faithful member of Open Door Church and employed at Shannondale Health Care Center for several years until her health started to fail her.

Preceded in death by parents, Dan and Phyllis Waters; grandparents, William and Beatrice Coats and Fred and Mattie Waters; sisters, Tonya and Patrice Waters; and niece, Leondra Turner.

She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband, Johnny McNair; son, Tavarish (Danielle) McNair; step son, Eric Donaldson; step daughter, Shequita McNair; sisters, Shelia (Lawrence) Johnson, Toya (Kebba) Cham, Angelia Waters; brothers, Freddie and William Waters; 5 step grandchildren; uncle, Ronald Coats; special niece, Markisha Freeman; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include, Jackie Blair, Josie Bassett, Jean Westfield, Richard McNair, Candy Johnson and the Open Door Church family.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman St., Knoxville, TN 37921, funeral service 12:00 noon, Pastor Steve Simpson, Sr. Eulogist.

Interment, East TN State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now