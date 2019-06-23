|
|
Sharon "Nee Nee" D. McNair
Knoxville - Sharon "Nee Nee" D. Waters- McNair, was born May 24, 1961 in Knoxville, TN. The anthem of the Heavenly host became sweeter, June 17, 2019 when The King of Glory decided it was time for her to be with the Lord.
Sharon was a graduate of Rule High school class of 1980 and Rice College class of 1989.
Faithful member of Open Door Church and employed at Shannondale Health Care Center for several years until her health started to fail her.
Preceded in death by parents, Dan and Phyllis Waters; grandparents, William and Beatrice Coats and Fred and Mattie Waters; sisters, Tonya and Patrice Waters; and niece, Leondra Turner.
She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband, Johnny McNair; son, Tavarish (Danielle) McNair; step son, Eric Donaldson; step daughter, Shequita McNair; sisters, Shelia (Lawrence) Johnson, Toya (Kebba) Cham, Angelia Waters; brothers, Freddie and William Waters; 5 step grandchildren; uncle, Ronald Coats; special niece, Markisha Freeman; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include, Jackie Blair, Josie Bassett, Jean Westfield, Richard McNair, Candy Johnson and the Open Door Church family.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman St., Knoxville, TN 37921, funeral service 12:00 noon, Pastor Steve Simpson, Sr. Eulogist.
Interment, East TN State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019