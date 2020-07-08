Sharon Diana Justice
Lenoir City - Sharon Diana Justice, age 70, of Lenoir City crossed the finish line Monday morning, July 6, 2020. Sherry was an avid reader, NASCAR fan, and a loving Nana. In Nana's earlier days, she was often found enjoying a marathon of Law and Order or that weekend's NASCAR race with her grandchildren. Any room with Sherry was a room full of laughter and love.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Fred Breeden. She is survived by her mother, Wanda Haney; her sister, Brenda Russell and her husband, Hoppy of Harriman; her son, Jeff Vittatoe and his wife, Angie of Lebanon; daughter, Misty Summers of Maryville; daughter, Amber Edmondson and her husband, Charles of Friendsville; grandchildren: Danielle (Benjamin), Katelyn (Matthew), Tanner (Savannah), Daniel, Haley, Emily, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Amelia and soon to be baby boy Vittatoe.
Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, July 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Friday at Click Funeral Home. We will then proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com