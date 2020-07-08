1/1
Sharon Diana Justice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Diana Justice

Lenoir City - Sharon Diana Justice, age 70, of Lenoir City crossed the finish line Monday morning, July 6, 2020. Sherry was an avid reader, NASCAR fan, and a loving Nana. In Nana's earlier days, she was often found enjoying a marathon of Law and Order or that weekend's NASCAR race with her grandchildren. Any room with Sherry was a room full of laughter and love.

Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Fred Breeden. She is survived by her mother, Wanda Haney; her sister, Brenda Russell and her husband, Hoppy of Harriman; her son, Jeff Vittatoe and his wife, Angie of Lebanon; daughter, Misty Summers of Maryville; daughter, Amber Edmondson and her husband, Charles of Friendsville; grandchildren: Danielle (Benjamin), Katelyn (Matthew), Tanner (Savannah), Daniel, Haley, Emily, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Amelia and soon to be baby boy Vittatoe.

Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, July 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Friday at Click Funeral Home. We will then proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved