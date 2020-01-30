Resources
Knoxville - Sharon Sue Dinwiddie, age 60 of Knoxville, went home to be with our Lord Jesus on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Joyce McFalls, sister Sandy McFalls, and brothers Jeff and Junior McFalls. Sharon is survived by her husband David Dinwiddie, Jr., children Anna Ellis, David Dinwiddie, III, Mandy Harvey, Jennifer Dinwiddie, sisters Debbie Thorne, Janice Mays, Carolyn Bible, Vicki Collins and grandchildren Sadie Harvey, Aaron Ellis, Spencer Ellis and Nakona Dinwiddie. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1 at Cokesbury Church South Campus, 9908 Kingston Pk., Knoxville at 10:00 AM with a service officiated at 11:00 AM by Pastor Bob St. John.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
