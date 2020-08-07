Sharon Dolores Kime
Knoxville - Sharon Dolores Kime, age 76, of Knoxville, formerly of Dwight, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was of the Catholic faith. Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Lorainne; brothers, Earl and Meryl; granddaughter, Mia Pruett. She is survived by her daughter, Shananne Edwards; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Billy Pruett; grandchildren, Travis Pruett and Billy Pruett, Jr.; sister, Arlene Pemberton. There will be no local services. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
