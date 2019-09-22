|
|
Sharon Jenkins
Knoxville - Jenkins, Sharon Diane Woodward departed this life September 20, 2019. A long-time member of the Karns Community, Sharon was born March 6, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a 1957 graduate of South High School, and later graduated from Knoxville Business College. She wed Mr. Elmer Ray Jenkins in 1959, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage. After 29 years of service, Sharon retired from the Knox County School System, where she served as a secretary at the school level, then at the district level. Sharon was devoted to her husband and family, and took every opportunity to support her sons in their various sports activities. She was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. Preceding Mrs. Jenkins in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Woodward, son, Bob Jenkins, and grandson, Andy Jenkins. Surviving family members are her husband, Mr. Elmer Ray Jenkins, son, Richard Jenkins and fiancé Jessica, granddaughters, Tori Jenkins, Tiffany Martin and husband Ken, grandsons, Alex Jenkins and wife Kelly, and Derek Jenkins and wife Whitney, and nine great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery at 10:45am for an 11am interment service. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019