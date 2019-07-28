|
|
Sharon Jenkins Ranney
Farragut - Sharon Jenkins Ranney, 73, passed away July 24th, 2019 in the peace of her home after a long illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Glenn Jenkins and sister Nancy of Knoxville.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jack Ranney; her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Perry Cox of Lenoir City; her son, Robert (Robby) Whitaker of Jefferson City and daughter, Brooke Ranney of Palisade, Colorado; five grandchildren, Logan and Madison Underwood and Hailey, Kayla and Dylan Whitaker.
Sharon was a graduate of Farragut High School and lived in the Knoxville-Lenoir City-Gatlinburg area except for her last year in Grand Junction, Colorado. She retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1998 after over 30 years there. Sharon befriended many and was noted for her extreme generosity and kindness and being one of those special people who others readily confided in. Her love of children was amazing to behold. She was the most wonderful, thoughtful and loving wife and mother anyone could ever hope for.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019