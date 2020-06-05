Sharon Kay Gregory
Knoxville - Sharon Kay Gregory age 60 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 2, 2020. Services will be scheduled at a later date. For updates and to sign the online registry please visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.