Sharon Koontz
Knoxville - Sharon Diane Koontz, age 72 of Knoxville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a long, well fought battle on Monday, January 20, 2020. Mom was born on February 28, 1947 and most recently lived in Knoxville, TN. As Matthew 25:23 says, "Well done thou good and faithful servant," this is Mom's testimony. Mom was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lester and Annie Cox. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Koontz, on June 14, 1968 and was the best wife anyone could have for 48 years until he went home to his Lord and Savior. Mom became a proud Mother in 1971 when Allan came in to the world. Her family would be complete in 1974 with the arrival of Michael, or so she thought. Many years later she was blessed with the daughter she never had as Michael married Janet. Mom treated Janet like a princess. Add to this her four grandsons, Kenneth, Alex, Gabriel, and TJ that she loved with all her heart, her family was complete. Mom was surrounded by her amazing brother, Lester Cox, Jr. and wife Brenda; two faithful sisters, Sissy Davis and husband Trent, and Annette Taylor and husband Bob; and her cousin, Joe Bouldin. Mom trusted in Jesus during a revival at Washington Avenue Baptist Church. She was always faithful in her service to our Lord. She served many years in WMU and as the Missions Friends director. She loved to do crafts at VBS. Even after getting sick, she was still trying to figure out how to work in VBS at her new church home of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Mom was always creative in sewing projects, crafts, painting, and quilting. You can walk through her home and see her handiwork everywhere and even in the homes of many she loved. We know Mom is experiencing more joy now than she ever has. And one day, if you will trust in Jesus, you will experience that same joy as well. John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." In lieu of flowers, Mom would be honored for you to make a donation to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church mission fund to further the Kingdom work she loved, 151 Edwards Rd., Harriman, TN, 37748. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 151 Edwards Rd., Harriman, TN with funeral service to follow at 3 PM. Interment 2:30 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020