Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Laverne Stolzenburg Wilkerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Laverne Stolzenburg Wilkerson Obituary
Sharon Laverne Stolzenburg Wilkerson

Knoxville, TN

WILKERSON, SHARON LAVERNE STOLZENBURG. Born April 24, 1935, entered into her Lord's presence, Monday, April 29, 2019. Ms. Sharon was a devoted wife and

mother, because she had first

devoted herself fully to her Savior, the Lord Jesus over sixty years ago. She served alongside her husband in the ministry at Forestdale Baptist Church for over forty-five years, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and above all, seeking to win people to Christ everywhere she went. Preceded in death by her spouse of sixty-six years, Pastor Jack Wilkerson; father and step-mother, William Stolzenburg (Fleeta); mother and step-father Helen Ryan (Lester); son, Kevin Wilkerson; sisters Sheila Austin and Patricia Martin; grandparents who raised her, William and Celia Stolzenburg. Survived by sons (and spouses), Jack Wilkerson, Jr. (Sally), Kent Wilkerson (Debbie), and Doug Wilkerson (Angela); and daughter, Tandi Evans (Bob); daughter-in-law, Karen Wilkerson (Kevin); grandchildren, Stephanie Yoder, Kelli Polon, Amy Dazzo, Robert Evans Jr., Daniel Evans, James Evans, Joshua Wilkerson, Luke Wilkerson, Gabriel Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, Priscilla Mann, Misty Somers, Celia Wilkerson, Alex Wilkerson;

thirty-eight great-grandchildren; sisters Karen Biggs, Debbie Myer, and Erin Ryan, and brother Michael Ryan; step-brother Harold Knott; and numerous nephews and nieces. Our

family would like to give a special word of thanks to the faithful

workers at The Courtyards of Knoxville (The Gardens) for their loving care of Mom these past two years. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M., Saturday, May 4, at Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel on Kingston Pike, with the

memorial service at 1 P.M. Interment will be at 3 P.M., Saturday, May 4, at Edgewood Cemetery, Gallaher Road, Knoxville. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now