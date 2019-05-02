|
Sharon Laverne Stolzenburg Wilkerson
Knoxville, TN
WILKERSON, SHARON LAVERNE STOLZENBURG. Born April 24, 1935, entered into her Lord's presence, Monday, April 29, 2019. Ms. Sharon was a devoted wife and
mother, because she had first
devoted herself fully to her Savior, the Lord Jesus over sixty years ago. She served alongside her husband in the ministry at Forestdale Baptist Church for over forty-five years, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and above all, seeking to win people to Christ everywhere she went. Preceded in death by her spouse of sixty-six years, Pastor Jack Wilkerson; father and step-mother, William Stolzenburg (Fleeta); mother and step-father Helen Ryan (Lester); son, Kevin Wilkerson; sisters Sheila Austin and Patricia Martin; grandparents who raised her, William and Celia Stolzenburg. Survived by sons (and spouses), Jack Wilkerson, Jr. (Sally), Kent Wilkerson (Debbie), and Doug Wilkerson (Angela); and daughter, Tandi Evans (Bob); daughter-in-law, Karen Wilkerson (Kevin); grandchildren, Stephanie Yoder, Kelli Polon, Amy Dazzo, Robert Evans Jr., Daniel Evans, James Evans, Joshua Wilkerson, Luke Wilkerson, Gabriel Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson, Priscilla Mann, Misty Somers, Celia Wilkerson, Alex Wilkerson;
thirty-eight great-grandchildren; sisters Karen Biggs, Debbie Myer, and Erin Ryan, and brother Michael Ryan; step-brother Harold Knott; and numerous nephews and nieces. Our
family would like to give a special word of thanks to the faithful
workers at The Courtyards of Knoxville (The Gardens) for their loving care of Mom these past two years. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M., Saturday, May 4, at Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel on Kingston Pike, with the
memorial service at 1 P.M. Interment will be at 3 P.M., Saturday, May 4, at Edgewood Cemetery, Gallaher Road, Knoxville. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019