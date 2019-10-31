|
Sharon Lynn Patterson
Knoxville - Sharon Lynn Patterson went home to be with her heavenly Father on October 30, 2019. She was known for her genuine love for people, her quick wit, charismatic personality, and her steadfast devotion to the Lord. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring Noni, and a loyal and compassionate friend. She is preceded in death by parents John L. and Eula M. Walker and leaves behind husband Daniel, sons Matthew Hasentufel and Jonathan Patterson (Keisha Turner), daughter Elizabeth (Corey) Smith, sister Janice (Donald) Beeler, and special niece Nicci (Brad) Corum. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the exceptional 5th floor staff of Fort Sanders Medical Center, especially Mariah, Alexis, Melissa, and Lindsey; you all are the best! Thank you for your help and making Sharon feel important and comfortable during her stay. Sharon believed in the word of God and Ecclesiastes 7:1 tells us to celebrate when a believer passes. In obedience to the Lord, there will be a celebration of Sharon's life on Saturday, November 2nd at Emory Valley Missionary Baptist Church from 2 to 4:30. Scripture and prayer will be conducted by Rev. Doug Fielden at 4:00pm In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministry in her name. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019