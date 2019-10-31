Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Emory Valley Missionary Baptist Church
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lynn Patterson Obituary
Sharon Lynn Patterson

Knoxville - Sharon Lynn Patterson went home to be with her heavenly Father on October 30, 2019. She was known for her genuine love for people, her quick wit, charismatic personality, and her steadfast devotion to the Lord. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring Noni, and a loyal and compassionate friend. She is preceded in death by parents John L. and Eula M. Walker and leaves behind husband Daniel, sons Matthew Hasentufel and Jonathan Patterson (Keisha Turner), daughter Elizabeth (Corey) Smith, sister Janice (Donald) Beeler, and special niece Nicci (Brad) Corum. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the exceptional 5th floor staff of Fort Sanders Medical Center, especially Mariah, Alexis, Melissa, and Lindsey; you all are the best! Thank you for your help and making Sharon feel important and comfortable during her stay. Sharon believed in the word of God and Ecclesiastes 7:1 tells us to celebrate when a believer passes. In obedience to the Lord, there will be a celebration of Sharon's life on Saturday, November 2nd at Emory Valley Missionary Baptist Church from 2 to 4:30. Scripture and prayer will be conducted by Rev. Doug Fielden at 4:00pm In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministry in her name. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -