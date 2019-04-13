Services
Sharon Nadene (Byrd) Payne

Sharon Nadene (Byrd) Payne, age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a lingering illness. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Della Brewer and daughter, Deborah. She was survived by sons, Steve and David Byrd; grandsons, Allen Byrd, Travis Byrd, Christopher (Brooke) Byrd and Timothy Byrd; several great grandchildren; special x daughter in law, Charlotte Byrd. Arrangements by East TN Mortuary Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
