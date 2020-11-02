1/1
Sharon Owens Pickering
Sharon Owens Pickering

Knoxville - August 16, 1945 - November 1, 2020

Sharon Owens Pickering, age 75, of Knoxville, TN and formerly Greeneville, TN, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, November 1, 2020.

She is survived by daughter: Becky Lanham and husband Steve Lanham; son: Aaron Pickering and wife Rebecca Xiques; brother-in-law: Allen Huff; sister-in-law: Margarett Owens; and nieces and nephews: Donna Reed, Amy Lamb, Daniel Owens, Brad Huff, and Lee Reed.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Charles "Billy" Pickering; parents: Francis Owens and Agnes Owens; sister: Jeannie Huff; and brother: Roger Owens.

Sharon was a retired Knox County Schools Talented and Gifted Teacher. She had previously worked at East Tennessee Public Television in Knoxville, the United States Air Force ROTC at The University of South Carolina, and The Brumley in Greeneville. She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville.

Sharon always valued serving others and put the needs of her children, family, students, and friends before her own. Her kindness will be missed by all.

A public graveside service will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery at Cross Anchor, TN at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts of memory be made to The Alzheimer's Association.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home - Greeneville
1125 Tusculum Blvd
Greeneville, TN 37745
423-638-4141
