|
|
Sharon Sue Green
Seymour, TN
Green, Sharon Sue, 71 years old, of Seymour TN, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 after one and half year battle with cancer. Sharon spent many years in the retail world as a District Manager of Wal-Mart before moving to the financial services industry where she retired a few years ago. Sharon was an avid Quilter and was a proud member of the Piece Makers Quilt Guild of Sevier County. She loved the quilt retreats and made many long lasting friendships as part of the guild. When not quilting Sharon enjoyed reading, crosswords and most of all spending time with her feline companions, Thomas, Max and Erma. Sharon was a wonderful and kind person who will be greatly missed by all of those whose life she had touched.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Gladys Caplinger: and Brother Everett Caplinger and Sister Barbara Kirk: and her Husband Randall Green. She is survived by her Sister, Eula Sprauge of Columbus OH. Son, Kirby (Amber) Haggard of Washington C.H. OH: Son Chris (Shisarpatch) Haggard of Knoxville TN: Stepchildren, Daniel (Athena) Green and Rachel (Casey) Highley both of California. Six Grandchildren and five step grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Close family friends; Clark and Diane Bolton of Seymour TN.
Special thanks to the Piece Makers Quilt Guild of Sevier County and Clark and Diane Bolton for there assistance, love and support through Sharon's battle with cancer.
Cremation will take place; per Sharon's request and there will be no service. Condolences may be offered through a charitable donation to an organization of your choosing.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019