Sharon Underwood
Seymour - Sharon Underwood, age 67 of Seymour, went to her heavenly home on March 21, 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mother, memaw, sister, and friend. She was a servant for the Lord, and a faithful member of Full Armor of Christ Church for many years. Sharon will always be remembered for her unconditional and unselfish love of her family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Danny Underwood, Sr; her parents, Sam and Effie Matthews; and brother, Sam Matthews, Jr. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, Danny Underwood, Jr. and wife, Natasha; grandchildren, Parker and Brysen; brothers, Roger (Brenda) Matthews, Greg (Angie) Matthews, Keith Matthews, Mark Matthews, Rusty (Dawn) Matthews; sisters, Pam (Jerry) Lane, Sondra (Jim) Aycock; special nieces and nephews; special friend, Donna Carroll; and other extended family and friends.
The family will hold Private Graveside Services at Berry Highland South Cemetery due to the current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in her memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020