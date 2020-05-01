Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Moore, Sharon Y. 67 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith. Sharon spent the majority of her working life as a Medical Billing Agent, even owning her own business for many years. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Yardley; brother, Michael Robert Yardley; sister, Linda Shipley; brother-in-law, Robert Mayes. Sharon is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Angel Moore; grandchildren, Taylor and Blake Moore and Dylan Smith; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane and Tim Johnson and Tammy Yardley-Mayes; several nieces and nephews. Family invites friends to come at their convenience between 9am-4pm Sunday, May 3rd at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home to pay their respects. A private graveside will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2020
