Sharron Ann (Staus) Hillman
Knoxville - Sharron Ann (Staus) Hillman, age 78, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly at home on Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born in Bottineau, ND, to the late Samuel Allen Staus and Gladys (Hegg) Staus. She graduated from Cavalier High School in Cavalier, ND in 1959, and moved to Knoxville, TN in 1968.
Sharron is survived by her high-school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Robert M. Hillman, who spent decades in the Knoxville construction industry. She is also survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Rhonda Hillman of Frederick, MD and their three children, Sam Hillman and wife Katie of Fort Wayne, IN, Matt Hillman of Towson, MD, and Rachel Hillman of Frederick, MD; son John Hillman of Wilmette, IL and Corey Roberts Hillman of Tega Cay, SC and their three daughters Elisa Hillman of Cleveland, OH, Karina Hillman of New Haven, CT, and Nancy Sharron Hillman of Clemson, SC; and son Kevin Hillman, COL, US Army (Retired), of Natick, MA. Other surviving family members include older brother Gary Staus of White Bear Lake, MN and younger sister Debbie (Staus) Rizki of Chicago, IL.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Journalism, Sharron spent 22 years as an advertising sales executive at the Knoxville News Sentinel. She retired from the News Sentinel in 1998 to care for her aging parents, spend more time with her grandchildren and enjoy her hobbies including gardening, cooking, baking, reading and playing bridge with her girlfriends.
She dedicated the last twenty years of her life to volunteering to help care for the elderly and was well-known for her famed "Kitchen Band" that she developed to bring music to the assisted living facilities in Knoxville. Her kitchen band was especially effective with Alzheimer's patients. She also dedicated many years as a volunteer with the Caris Hospice program.
Sharron was a dedicated member and past president of the Knoxville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was also an avid supporter, long-time season ticket holder and "sideline coach" of the Lady Vols.
Sharron never met a stranger who wasn't an instant friend and she was a pied piper to all animals including bunnies, ducks, geese, herons, numerous stray cats and dogs, many who were adopted or at least could always find a welcoming heart and a free snack.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, October 30 at the Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow at 7 PM with the Reverend Monty Walton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knoxville chapter of Habitat for Humanity. (knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019