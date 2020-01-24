|
Sharron Modestine Hatley Fitzgerald
Knoxville - Born October 17, 1928 and passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 20, 2020 at River Oaks Place, Lenoir City, TN.
Born to the Union of Rev. C.C. Hatley and Sallie Mae Kelly.
Her ambition was to become a nurse. She begin washing surgical instruments and eventually became a nursing instructor at Fort Sanders after obtaining her degree from Knoxville College. She continued her education at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN, and later received her Master's degree from the University of Tennessee where she was a nursing instructor and a member of the Zeta Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority.
She lived most of her life in Knoxville, Tennessee where she raised her family.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Hatley Sr, Rashear Hatley, Teresa Hatley and husband, Melvin Fitzgerald.
Survived by her sons, Wando (Linda) Stacy Sr., and Abdul Adl Y.; nephews, Dr. Robin (Lynn) Hatley, Augusta, Georgia., and Dr. Charles (Emma) Hatley, Reno, Nevada; niece, Leah Hatley, Augusta, Georgia and Alexis Hatley, Cleveland, Ohio;
grandkids, Wando Stacy Jr., Yasmina Stacy, and Adrenia Evans, Candace and Andrew Stacy, Alexandria, Louisiana.
Thanks to other families members Brown's, Breedlove's, Sander's, Dickey's, Cox's, Olden's and many other family members; devoted friends, Shirley Napier, Bruce Taylor, James and Brenda Chalmers, Coreen Crawford, Lillian Hamilton, Bobby Brown, and The Logan Temple Church Family.
The family will receive friends, 5:30-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Logan Temple AME Zion, funeral service, 6:00 p.m., Rev. Sam Brown officiating.
Interment 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Holly Hills West Memorial Park.
Friends and family will assemble at 8937 Pleasant Hill Rd., Knoxville, TN, 37924.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020