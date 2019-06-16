Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Karns , TN
Sheila Darlene Ramsey Cole Dixon

Sheila Darlene Ramsey Cole Dixon Obituary
Sheila Darlene Ramsey Cole Dixon

Knoxville - Sheila Darlene Ramsey Cole Dixon, age 61 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 2, 2019. Many knew Sheila for her humorous, witty personality , her heart of gold and always helping others. Preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Dot Ramsey; sister, Cynthia " CV " Ramsey Gordon. Survived by her husband Doug Dixon; daughter, Alicia Cole Karnes, her precious pride and joy who called her "Nana", Isaiah and Aaron Karnes; brother, Chuck Ramsey and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at Grace Baptist Church in Karns Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Celebration of Life. She will be missed by many...until we meet again in Heaven. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 28, 2019
