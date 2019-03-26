Services
Sheila Gay Swann, age 63, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a 1973 graduate of South High School. Sheila loved traveling in the Caribbean, visiting her grandbabies and playing cards. She worked as an OPEIU 144 Secretary for 10 years for Knoxville Fire Fighters Union and 15 years for Teamsters Local 519. Sheila attended Island Home Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith P. Justice and Amos Swann. Sheila is survived by her only daughter, Mecca (Jeff) Kincaid; granddaughters, Cypress and Keller; sisters, Sylvia S. Woods and Sharon S. Davis (Jim); brothers, Charles S. Swann, Jessie J. Justice (Jannelle) and Douglas W. Drake; special companion, Robert Blevins; nieces and nephews, Harold and David Woods, Sammy Swann, Mickey Davis, Johnathan and Julianna Justice, Jessica Hickman, Whitney Jenkins, and Charlsie Riley; special friends, Allen Crisp, Susan Owen and Dickie Tipton. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with chapel service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Fleeger to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee for an 11:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
