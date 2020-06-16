Sheila L. Brown
Sheila L. Brown

Maynardville - Sheila L. Brown-age 48 of Maynardville passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by father, Floyd A. Freeman; grandmother, Dorothy Freeman; uncle, Clay Freeman.

Survivors: husband, Donnie Brown of Maynardville; son, Dusty Brown; daughters, Tosha and Donald O'Dell, Rosie and Dillan Keck, Cassie Brown (Adian); grandchildren, Haven Keck, Mayson O'Dell. Sister, Tina Rutherford; mother, Gladys Freeman along with a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Bobby Eldridge officiating with music by Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Pallbearers: Dillan Keck, Adian Shartzer, Tony Brown, Josh Graves, Donald O'Dell, Shane Brown. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
