Maryville - Sheila M. Neely age 67 of Maryville passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at UT Medical Center. She was a loyal pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Powell, TN for over 40 years. Everyone who knew her loved her. Sheila was a Godly woman with a beautiful smile, welcoming heart, and angelic voice. Her music was her testimony. Preceded in death by: Father, Rev. Harrison "Toady" Hill; Brother, Harrison "Babe" Hill; Sister, Evelyn Breeden; Stepmother, Golda Hill. Survivors include: Husband of 50 years, Rev. Gary Neely; Daughters and Sons-in-law, Carol & Ron Clark and Candice & Jeremy Acuff; Grandchildren, Connor & Kirklyn Acuff; Sister, Joan Beets; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM with Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. Family & friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 to proceed to the Grandview Cemetery for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019