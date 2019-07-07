|
Sheila May Arthur Koenig
Knoxville - Sheila May Arthur Koenig, 78, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at Elizabeth House Hospice in Flat Rock, N.C., surrounded by family. Sheila was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was always priority number one, even before golf.
In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by Joseph August Samuel Koenig, Jr., her husband of 49 years, who passed away in December 2018; Karen Marie Koenig, her stepchild, who passed in December 1986; and Patrick Allan Kazee, her grandson, who passed in September 2011.
Sheila is survived by her brother George Arthur and her sister Etta Griffin; her step-children and their spouses, David Alan Koenig, Barbara & Alex Ritchey, Nancy Ridder, and Mary Beth Kazee; grandchildren and their spouses, Mandy and Brian Stock, Becky and Ben Morrow, Joe and Angie Ridder, Lauren Ridder, Kevin Ridder, Karen Nicole Kazee, and Meghan Kazee; her nephew Mark Peterson; and her great-grandchildren, Lydia Stock, Molly Stock, Isabella Stock, Sophie Josephine Morrow, Benjamin Ridder, Jacob Ridder, Andrew Ridder, and Anthony Ridder.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Mission Hospital's St. Joseph campus in Asheville, N.C., and Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, N.C.
A Memorial Mass will be said on July 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Knoxville, and a Celebration of Her Life will be held on September 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pretty Place in Cleveland, S.C. Her remains will be interred with her husband's in the fall of 2019. The family requests donations to Sunshine ARC Industries of Knoxville, Tenn., in lieu of flowers; donate online at sunshinekcarc.com/donate or contact them at (865) 546-9431.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019