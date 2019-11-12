Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Louden - Sheila Thomas Sears, age 63 of Knoxville, passed away November 11, 2019. She was a member of Northshore Baptist Church.Preceded death by husband Willie Pointer and father Jesse William Thomas. Survived by mother Ruby Thomas, brother Pat Thomas, sister Martha Ruff, 8 nephews, 3 nieces, best friend Bob Moore, and special friend Amy Loy. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Jim Pellom officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, November 15, 2019, at Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Maynardville, TN for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
