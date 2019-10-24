|
|
Sheila Swabe
SWABE, Sheila Annette, age 52, of Madisonville, passed away 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sweetwater Hospital. Sheila was a Medical Laboratory Technician at Sweetwater Hospital. She was devoted to her five dogs - they were the joy of her life. She expressed her only wish was that her dogs go to good and loving homes. Sheila was an avid fan of the Lady Vols, was a breast cancer survivor and she loved her family with all of her heart.
Survivors- Parents:Fred & Hattie Swabe; Brother:Larry Swabe and spouse Graham Buffkin; Nephew:Noah Swabe & spouse Tricia Swabe; Great nieces/nephews: Walker, Natalie, Scarlett, Aurora and Ryker
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel with Rev. Dwayne Leming officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Monroe County Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 106, Vonore, TN 37885. Family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 P.M. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019