Shelby Joan Garland
Maryville, TN
Shelby Joan Pass Garland, age 71, passed away March 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Lillie Mae Robbins Pass; brother, Earl Pass. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty two years, Danny Garland; brother and sister-in-law, Allen (Bill) and Brenda Jo Pass. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Joann Bailey and several nieces and nephews. Shelby was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a BS, MS and EDS in education. She was a school psychologist in the Rhea and Blount County school systems for ten years. She was a dancer on the Grand Ole Opry for six years and danced internationally with the Cripple Creek Cloggers. Shelby was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and a member of the Best Tedford/Agnes McConnell Circle. She traveled to Vietnam several times and to Costa Rica and Tonga on mission trips with Fairview United Methodist Church. Shelby enjoyed traveling, researching family genealogy and working with children. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home at 220 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, Tennessee 37801. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am, Friday, March 22 at Stock Creek Baptist Cemetery, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 with Rev. Charles Bailey and Rev. Gilbert Harris officiating. The family would like to thank loving caregivers, Gladys Self and her daughter, Pat Carr for their devotion to Shelby. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019