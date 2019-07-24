Services
Clinch River Baptist Church
407 Cane Creek Rd
Lake City, TN 37769
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Clinch River Baptist Church's Life Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Martin Shoemaker


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelby Martin Shoemaker Obituary
Shelby Martin Shoemaker

Oak Ridge - Shelby Martin Shoemaker of Oak Ridge, died on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Shelby was born in Briceville, Tennessee, to parents James Paul and Margie Martin on February 26, 1940. She grew up as the eldest of four girls and attended Lake City High School. She co-owned and managed Wendell's Hair Fashions and Wendell's School of Beauty in Knoxville until 1989. A loving mother and sister, Shelby enjoyed spending time with her daughters, son-in-law, granddaughters, and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baskin, her parents, James Paul and Margie Martin, her sister, Janice Martin and father and mother-in-law, Marley and Ruby Shoemaker.

Shelby is survived by her daughter, Sayona Shoemaker-Groover; son-in-law, Gary Groover; her granddaughters, Jaima Baskin and Kara Baskin; her sisters and their husbands, Brenda Bice (Sam) and Shelia Brogan (Wally); nieces, Tammy Bice Marlow and Kristi Bice Phillips; nephew, Christopher Brogan; several great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at Clinch River Baptist Church's Life Center on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Pellissippi State Student Opportunity Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.