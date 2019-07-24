|
Shelby Martin Shoemaker
Oak Ridge - Shelby Martin Shoemaker of Oak Ridge, died on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Shelby was born in Briceville, Tennessee, to parents James Paul and Margie Martin on February 26, 1940. She grew up as the eldest of four girls and attended Lake City High School. She co-owned and managed Wendell's Hair Fashions and Wendell's School of Beauty in Knoxville until 1989. A loving mother and sister, Shelby enjoyed spending time with her daughters, son-in-law, granddaughters, and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Baskin, her parents, James Paul and Margie Martin, her sister, Janice Martin and father and mother-in-law, Marley and Ruby Shoemaker.
Shelby is survived by her daughter, Sayona Shoemaker-Groover; son-in-law, Gary Groover; her granddaughters, Jaima Baskin and Kara Baskin; her sisters and their husbands, Brenda Bice (Sam) and Shelia Brogan (Wally); nieces, Tammy Bice Marlow and Kristi Bice Phillips; nephew, Christopher Brogan; several great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at Clinch River Baptist Church's Life Center on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Pellissippi State Student Opportunity Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019