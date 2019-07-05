Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
Entombment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Grandview Mausoleum
Shelby Presley Hord


1943 - 2019
Shelby Presley Hord Obituary
Shelby Presley Hord

Maryville - Shelby Presley Hord, 76, of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1.

The family is receiving friends at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. A service to celebrate Shelby's life will be held immediately following at 7:00PM with the Reverend Joe Green officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Grandview Mausoleum on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00AM for Shelby's entombment. In lieu of flowers, Shelby has requested that donations be made to the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 5, 2019
