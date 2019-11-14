|
|
Shelby Ware
Knoxville, TN - SHELBY WARE, age 71, of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Shelby was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Clint and Anna Hancock; sister, Shirley Zimmerman; brothers, Jerry Hancock, Gerald Hancock and infant son; sister-in-law, Pat Jones. Survived by husband, Ron Ware; children, Kim (Rondall) Ware and Shannon (Brian) Witt; grandchildren, Brandon and Daniel Witt; sister, Carolyn (Clifford) Hodge; brother, Tommy (Dorothy) Ware; brother-in-law, Wayne Jones; aunt, Lena (Mel) Flynn; special nephew, Keith (Terri) Jones and special friend, Marcia West. The funeral service will be at 2:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home with Dr. Sonny Strange officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. An entombment will follow the funeral service at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019