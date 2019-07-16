|
Sheldon M. Cohen
Knoxville - 4/27/1943 - 7/7/2019
With great sadness, we announce the death of Sheldon M. Cohen, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raised in the Bronx, NY, he attended Stuyvesant High School, Queens College, and Northwestern University. He was a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, for 38 years. As one of his long-time colleagues wrote, "Sheldon was a unique combination of bluster and compassion, intellect and emotion." He was a scholar, World War II expert, woodworker and amateur astronomer. His greatest joy was cooking for his friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Jane, his daughters, Sara (Brandon) and Jessica (Matthew) and grandchildren Emma, Ava, Juniper and Elias.
A memorial gathering will be held in Knoxville this fall. Donations in Sheldon's memory may be made to Northwestern University or to the Katz Cancer Resource Center in Santa Cruz, CA at supportdominican.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019