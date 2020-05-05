|
|
Shelia A. Davis Luster
Shelia A. Davis Luster, age 63, went to be with the Lord peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Harriman Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late James T. "Tommy" Davis and Fredda J. Davis born on July 31,1956 in Knoxville TN. Shelia graduated from Austin East High School in 1974. Shelia furthered her education by receiving a degree in Medical Billing and Coding at Virginia College. Her employment included Standard Knitting Mill and most recently at Comcast Direct Sales for 12 years. She had great joy being a foster grandparent at Spring Hill Elementary School. Sheila was a faithful member of Community Evangelistic Church and a member of the SALT Ministry.
Preceded in death by her husband Melvin Luster, Sr. and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory: loving daughter, Angela R. Davis, Knoxville; devoted grandchildren, Monica Brabson and Cherron (Avery) Hurt, LaMarque, Texas; great grandchildren, Isabell and Elizabeth Burgins; sister, Lisa Sawyer Knoxville; brothers, Anthony Davis, Washington D.C and Jimmy Layden, Ypsilanti Michigan; devoted nephew, Travis Sawyer; devoted god sisters, Martha Smith, Dorothy Moore and Diane Watkins; stepchildren, Melvin Jr. (Tasha), Miranda and Larinda Luster, Lanesha Carter; devoted aunt/mother-in-law, Margaret Lee.
Thursday, May 7, 2020, a private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020