|
|
Shelia Adkins Edwards
Knoxville, TN
Shelia Adkins Edwards, age 66, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence. Shelia was born in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Ulis Tyler Adkins and Lola Vowell Adkins on March 5, 1952. Shelia was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her grandkids and her dog, Oreo. In addition to her parents, Shelia is preceded in death by her brothers: Jerry, Jeffery, and Jimmy Adkins. Survivors: Son, Jason Edwards and Donna of Andersonville, Grandchildren Kimber and Kaycee Edwards, Former Husband and Lifelong Friend John Edwards of Andersonville, Brother Johnny Adkins and Lois of Lake City, Sister Sharon Morgan and Roy of Lebanon, Like a Sister Anita Marshall of Knoxville and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Phil Gross officiating. Interment: 2:30 PM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019