|
|
Shelia Louise Shults
Knoxville, TN - Shelia Louise Shults, 58, of Knoxville, TN, got her angel wings on October 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Geneva Niall; father Lee Roy Oglesby, and niece Nicole Oglesby Linander. She is survived by her husband of 39 years David Shults; mother Gladys Oglesby; son Mitchell (Bethany) Shults; daughter Samantha Shults and fiancé Micheal Bible; sisters Janice Huffaker and Patricia Oglesby; brothers Richard (Tammy) Oglesby and Anthony (Fredda) Oglesby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial gathering will be held at Pratt's Chapel (fellowship hall), 615 Pratts Chapel Lane, Knoxville, TN 37924, on Thursday, October 10. The family will gather privately from 3:00-5:00 p.m. followed by greeting and welcoming of friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her husband for final expenses. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019