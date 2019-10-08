Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pratt's Chapel (fellowship hall)
615 Pratts Chapel Lane
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
Shelia Louise Shults

Shelia Louise Shults Obituary
Shelia Louise Shults

Knoxville, TN - Shelia Louise Shults, 58, of Knoxville, TN, got her angel wings on October 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Geneva Niall; father Lee Roy Oglesby, and niece Nicole Oglesby Linander. She is survived by her husband of 39 years David Shults; mother Gladys Oglesby; son Mitchell (Bethany) Shults; daughter Samantha Shults and fiancé Micheal Bible; sisters Janice Huffaker and Patricia Oglesby; brothers Richard (Tammy) Oglesby and Anthony (Fredda) Oglesby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial gathering will be held at Pratt's Chapel (fellowship hall), 615 Pratts Chapel Lane, Knoxville, TN 37924, on Thursday, October 10. The family will gather privately from 3:00-5:00 p.m. followed by greeting and welcoming of friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her husband for final expenses. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
