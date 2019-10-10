Services
Shelita "Boogaloo" Williams

Shelita "Boogaloo" Williams Obituary
Shelita "Boogaloo" Williams

Knoxville - Shelita Williams, born to the late Alfred James and Betty Jane White Williams, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 2:47 pm.

Survived by her "beautiful" children: Shawn "Moses" Williams ( Mashaune), Lakieshia Edwards( Roman), Kenyattia and Michael Williams; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Quaysean, Shonya, ProShawn, Quashawna, Nashaune. Da-Jaun, Mario, Roman, Keishun, AunTrecee, Mercy; great grandchildren, Quaysean Jr., Keevi, Khia, K'ani. Lyric, Da-Jaun Jr. Jovon, Khalil (Leelee); loving mother, Betty Jane; a host of other family and friends to include devoted friends Pooloo, Dre Moore, Brenda Maxwell and Ester Franklin.

Sunday, October 13, 2019, the family will gather from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m with a Celebration of Life service to follow at OBC Church , 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915. Reverend Daryl W. Arnold officiating. Interment will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
