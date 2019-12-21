|
In Loving Memory of
Shelley Flynn
02/19/1972 - 12/21/2010
As I look down from Heaven
on this special Christmas Day,
I'll try to send you little signs
that I never went away.
I see you when you are
crying, I feel your loss and
pain, so hold on to the
knowledge because we will be
reunited again, even though
you miss me at this special time of year.
The greatest gift you can give me is your smile
instead of tears, so when Christmas starts without
me know that we are not apart, for every time you
think of me, know I'm with you in your heart.
Love you Shelley forever.
Dad, Mom and Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019