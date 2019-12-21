Resources
Shelley Flynn

Shelley Flynn In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Shelley Flynn

02/19/1972 - 12/21/2010

As I look down from Heaven

on this special Christmas Day,

I'll try to send you little signs

that I never went away.

I see you when you are

crying, I feel your loss and

pain, so hold on to the

knowledge because we will be

reunited again, even though

you miss me at this special time of year.

The greatest gift you can give me is your smile

instead of tears, so when Christmas starts without

me know that we are not apart, for every time you

think of me, know I'm with you in your heart.

Love you Shelley forever.

Dad, Mom and Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019
