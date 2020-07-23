Shelley Pickens
Seymour - Shelley Renea Pickens, age 48, of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday July 20, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, but attended Galilee Baptist Church. She valued the role of homemaker, cooking, loving, and nurturing her family, which included her precious granddaughters. Shelley was always active, her passions were clogging, dancing, and cheerleading. She was witty and always the life of the party.
Survivors:
Husband: Roger Lee Pickens
Sons: Blake Lee Pickens and R. J. Lee Pickens
Daughter: Tiffany Renea Pickens (fiancée Christopher Ashford)
Grandchildren: Rylee Denise Ashford, Layla Renea Ashford
Brothers: Michael Ray Morton (Paula), Steve Eugene Morton
Sisters: Pamela Morton Jeffries (Paul), Karen Morton Hackworth (John), Angie Morton Sims
Parents: Jimmy Ray and Shirley Ankrom Morton
Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members
Funeral service 7 PM Saturday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Dwight Singleton officiating. Interment 3 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Social distancing and facial masks will be required upon entry. If you are unable to attend you may view the service
via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA
)