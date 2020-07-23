1/1
Shelley Pickens
Shelley Pickens

Seymour - Shelley Renea Pickens, age 48, of Seymour, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday July 20, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, but attended Galilee Baptist Church. She valued the role of homemaker, cooking, loving, and nurturing her family, which included her precious granddaughters. Shelley was always active, her passions were clogging, dancing, and cheerleading. She was witty and always the life of the party.

Survivors:

Husband: Roger Lee Pickens

Sons: Blake Lee Pickens and R. J. Lee Pickens

Daughter: Tiffany Renea Pickens (fiancée Christopher Ashford)

Grandchildren: Rylee Denise Ashford, Layla Renea Ashford

Brothers: Michael Ray Morton (Paula), Steve Eugene Morton

Sisters: Pamela Morton Jeffries (Paul), Karen Morton Hackworth (John), Angie Morton Sims

Parents: Jimmy Ray and Shirley Ankrom Morton

Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members

Funeral service 7 PM Saturday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Dwight Singleton officiating. Interment 3 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Social distancing and facial masks will be required upon entry. If you are unable to attend you may view the service

via livestream at our AFH Seymour YouTube Channel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRWVAqvVDS7iILv_NuOSuA)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
