Shelma Jean Dunn
Knoxville - Shelma Jean Dunn, age 83 of Knoxville, passed away at her home on September 15, 2020. She was a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Nellie Loope; sister, Mary Ruth Loope; brothers, Junior, Earl, Winfred, and Don Loope.
Survivors include husband of 63 years, David Dunn; twin sons, David (Debbie) Dunn of Knoxville and Eddie (Renea) Dunn of Corryton; grandchildren, Dustin (Michelle) Dunn of Sparta, Loren (John) Stalans of Blaine; and James Dunn of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Abigail Dunn and Colt Stalans. She leaves behind several other family members and many acquaintances from their family business of 50 years.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Clapps Chapel Cemetery.
.