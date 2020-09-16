1/
Shelma Jean Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelma Jean Dunn

Knoxville - Shelma Jean Dunn, age 83 of Knoxville, passed away at her home on September 15, 2020. She was a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Nellie Loope; sister, Mary Ruth Loope; brothers, Junior, Earl, Winfred, and Don Loope.

Survivors include husband of 63 years, David Dunn; twin sons, David (Debbie) Dunn of Knoxville and Eddie (Renea) Dunn of Corryton; grandchildren, Dustin (Michelle) Dunn of Sparta, Loren (John) Stalans of Blaine; and James Dunn of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Abigail Dunn and Colt Stalans. She leaves behind several other family members and many acquaintances from their family business of 50 years.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Clapps Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved