|
|
Shelverton L. (Booger) Willis
Knoxville - Willis, Shelverton L. (Booger), age 76, passed away May 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the parentage of Johnny Henry and Hattie Mae Willis. He attended the Knoxville City School system and graduated Austin High School, "Class of 62". He was a veteran and served in the United States Army with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Hattie Willis, Brother John Thomas Willis, and late wife Faye Winston Willis. Shelverton was a member of Jehovah's Witness faith since 1976. He leaves to mourn his passing former-wife Althea Willis, sisters, Carolyn (Richard) Wright, Joyce (Alvincent) Felder, Ida (Carl) McCanelley, Linda (Omega) Robinson, Elizabeth Willis, brother Robert Willis, and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, step-daughters and sons (the Winston family) devoted friends (the Rhonda Stephens Family), Roy Johnson and care takers Thomasena (Nalitha) Drew. Memorial will be held on June 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Link notification to follow. Services entrusted to Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Willis family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 27, 2020