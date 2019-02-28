Services
Sheri Tickle Hester

Sheri Tickle Hester Obituary
Sheri Tickle Hester

Knoxville, TN

Sheri Tickle Hester, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away February 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Bond Tickle. Sheri is survived by her husband, Michael Hester, and their daughter, Caitlin; father J. Robert (Ann) Tickle; sister Teri (Dale) Knauf; father and mother-in-law, Gayley and Norma Hester; brother-in-law, Ron Hester; and step-sister Jama Manning. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and an extended family and friends. A celebration of Sheri's life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 12:15 p.m., following worship at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid South Chapter, 214 Overlook Circle Ste. 153, Brentwood, TN 37027 and/or West Hills Baptist Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
