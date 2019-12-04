Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Sherman S. Hutchins Sr.

Sherman S. Hutchins Sr. Obituary
Sherman S. Hutchins, Sr.

Knoxville - Reverend Sherman S. Hutchins, Sr., 72 of Knoxville, TN passed away on November 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Henry Hutchins; son, Sherman S. Hutchins, II.

Sherman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jewel Hutchins; mother, Juanita Hutchins; daughter, Cindy Wikerson and her husband Mark; son, Brad Hutchins; sister, Carolyn Baker (Harold); grandchildren, Brittany Hamilton (Joe), Meghan Wilkerson, Brooke Alleman, Morghan Hassett (Spencer), Jenna Hutchins; 3 great-grandsons; many other special family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:00am on Saturday, December 7th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hutchins family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gen trygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
