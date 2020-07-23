1/1
Sherri Mize Coggin
1972 - 2020
Sherri Mize Coggin

Knoxville - Born September 27th, 1972

Sherri M. Coggin, age 47, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20th, 2020. Sherri was a graduate of Farragut High School. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Sherri was a beautiful woman and friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Travis Coggin, daughter, Maggie Coggin and son, Cash Coggin. Parents, Nina Needham and Wayne Mize; sister, Leslie Boudreaux, nieces, Chelsea Ritter and Landon Nicley-Patterson, nephew, Camron Kirk.

Mother-in-law, Nancy Coggin, sister-in-law, Jennifer Martin of Columbus, Ohio, Brother-in-law Kacy Coggin, sister-in-law Judi Coggin. John & Patti Reid and Family, and many other family and friends.

A private family ceremony will be held.

In lieu of flowers, an educational memorial fund has been set up for her two children.

GoFundMe, Sherri Mize Coggin Memorial Fund.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
