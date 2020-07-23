Sherri Mize Coggin



Knoxville - Born September 27th, 1972



Sherri M. Coggin, age 47, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20th, 2020. Sherri was a graduate of Farragut High School. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Sherri was a beautiful woman and friend to all.



She is survived by her husband, Jason Travis Coggin, daughter, Maggie Coggin and son, Cash Coggin. Parents, Nina Needham and Wayne Mize; sister, Leslie Boudreaux, nieces, Chelsea Ritter and Landon Nicley-Patterson, nephew, Camron Kirk.



Mother-in-law, Nancy Coggin, sister-in-law, Jennifer Martin of Columbus, Ohio, Brother-in-law Kacy Coggin, sister-in-law Judi Coggin. John & Patti Reid and Family, and many other family and friends.



A private family ceremony will be held.



In lieu of flowers, an educational memorial fund has been set up for her two children.



GoFundMe, Sherri Mize Coggin Memorial Fund.









